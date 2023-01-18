Jen Chapin, family members mark Harry Chapin's 80th birthday at Patchogue show

The Chapin name has become synonymous with songwriting over the past 50 years. Here on Long Island the family from Huntington has built a strong legacy of both music and charity. The late singer/songwriter Harry Chapin, who died in a car accident on the Long Island Expressway in 1981, was known for hit songs like “Cat’s in the Cradle” and “Taxi.” However, it was his activism to alleviate world hunger through organizations like WhyHunger and locally Long Island Cares — the Harry Chapin Food Bank that won him the posthumous Congressional Gold Medal in 1986. Today his family carries on his mission to feed the hungry and perform his catalog of songs.

On Jan. 28, the Chapin family, featuring Harry's brothers Tom and Steve, and daughter Jen, and Tom's daughters Abigail and Lily, will celebrate Harry’s landmark 80th birthday with a special concert called “Harry Chapin at 80: A Retrospective” at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. Here each member will put their spin on Harry Chapin’s classics as well as perform their own music. (Chapin was born Dec. 7, 1942.)

Harry’s daughter Jen recently spoke to Newsday’s David J. Criblez about the family concert, building her own solo career and the cultural significance of “Cat’s in the Cradle.”

What do you have planned for the Jan. 28 gig and how will it roll?

It kind of evolved into becoming our own little institution. These types of shows were born out of benefits where we would often be gathering together playing my dad’s songs to raise money for WhyHunger. In October 2001 at the old IMAC theater in Huntington, which was a benefit for Long Island Cares, is when we started the format. We each laid claim to certain songs of my dad’s that we’ll do. Additionally, we play some of our own material just to show how the story goes on. But, this is a gift to be able to memorialize my dad and keep him so much alive in our family legacy.

What percentage of the set consists of your father’s catalog and how do you decide who plays what?

I’d say about 50%. In terms of dividing up my dad’s songs, we are all very relaxed about it. “Shooting Star” is a song Lily [Chapin] will sing, sometimes I will. Tom [Chapin] almost always does “Cat’s in the Cradle.” Steve [Chapin] typically plays “Taxi.” I often do ballads like “Tangled Up Puppet,” which is very melodic and emotional. One song that my trio brought our own twist to is “I Wonder What Would Happen to This World.” The original has this gospel arrangement that’s real up-tempo. We do a bluesy swing thing with it. There’s some overlap because I’ll come in for one of Tom’s songs. He’ll leave and I’ll do three with my trio then someone will come in. We do these mini sets that are about seven songs each.

Because you were only 10 years-old when your father passed, did you learn more about him through studying his music as you got older?

Definitely, but I’ve had him as a memory and a legacy for four times longer than I was with him as my dad. It’s all very blended together. For 30 years, I was on the board of directors of WhyHunger. I really feel like his legacy as an activist and a citizen is the one that’s most part of me. It feels very organic. Tom and I have been the ones out there connecting with his fans. So much of our musical careers have been connected to people reliving memories. Tom was also the most active on the WhyHunger board. We have a real camaraderie that way.

At what age did you realize the music was in you as well?

I was always into singing, but I was very shy. I sang in the chorus in elementary school and played the flute in middle school. Part of it was the camaraderie. The members of the Bogmen were some of my best friends in high school — Billy Campion, Billy and Brendan Ryan as well as Chris Campion from the Knockout Drops. In college at Brown University, I was in a funk ska band called Mutha Fridge. Not until I was 21 did I start writing my own songs. I was always inspired by ‘70s soul music and jazz. Then I went to the Berklee College of Music and became an undergraduate again.

Was having a famous dad while pursuing your own music career a double-edged sword?

I’d say it was a double-edged pillow. My dad is an icon for many people, but often others have no idea. I have fans who totally came to me because they saw the name, they love Harry Chapin and were looking to feel that continuity. Then I have fans who just walked into The Bitter End in 1997 and liked my kind of music. It’s definitely helped me more than it’s hurt me. I think the gender part is key because it’s not like Ziggy Marley or Ben Taylor who sound just like their dads.

What is it about “Cat’s in the Cradle” that makes it so iconic? Is it the haunting guitar lick or the life lesson?

Oh definitely the life lesson because it’s universal. Plus, the production doesn’t get in the way. It’s a tight 3 minutes and 30 seconds and the message is unencumbered. There are montages on YouTube from “Modern Family” to “Shrek” about the song. It’s like a handy shorthand. You can say that phrase and people know exactly what you are talking about.