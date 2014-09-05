Hoodie Allen set for Theater at Madison Square Garden

It may sound like a movie, but this is for real.

Hoodie Allen -- the Nassau County rapper building his career on his own, purposefully staying on his own label -- is set to play the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 28. Tickets are $35-$45 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

Allen’s biggest New York area show yet is part of his tour supporting the upcoming “People Keep Talking” album, featuring the new single “Movie,” that is already currently in the Top 10 of iTunes’ Hip-Hop chart even though it isn’t available until Oct. 14.

“Movie” could shape up to be Allen’s biggest hit yet, with its catchy chorus and rapid-fire rhymes on the verses. The video, which features Allen recreating various classic movie scenes “The Shining” to “The Royal Tenenbaums” with model Bryana Holly, reflects the change in standards as well, sporting his biggest budget yet.

“Now that we be blowing up, it’s like a Michael Bay movie,” Allen raps in “Movie.” “They say you win some and lose some, but all I’m doing is winning.”