Hot Song: 'She's So Mean,' Matchbox Twenty

Matchbox Twenty's new single "She's So Mean" (Atlantic), from the band's first new studio album in 10 years, "North," manages the neat trick of channeling late '70s / early '80s rockers like The Cars and The Knack without sounding dated. Singer Rob Thomas delivers zingers ("She's like a one-way ticket 'cause you can't come back") while the band rolls out one catchy riff after another with the big-production sound of "My Best Friend's Girlfriend." It's as addictive as the girl they're singing about.