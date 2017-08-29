Houston native Beyoncé, Kardashians, more stars join Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Celebrities from reality TV, music, film, stage and sports are all continuing to lead fundraising efforts to help those affected by Harvey, the Category 4 hurricane that battered much of South Texas, including Houston, over the weekend.

Pop star Beyoncé, 35, a native of Houston’s Third Ward, told the Houston Chronicle in a statement, “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help. I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD,” her 4-year-old philanthropy, “as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s [United Methodist Church] in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Kim Kardashian West, 36, and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help Harvey victims, The Associated Press reports. A spokeswoman for the reality star says she, her mother and sisters have given $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army.

Kardashian West announced the donation on Twitter on Tuesday, saying, “Houston we are praying for you!” She used the hashtag #HoustonStrong.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, 45, responded to comedian Kevin Hart’s challenge to celebrity friends to each donate $25,000 to the American Red Cross, by doing so and providing a donation link, writing on social media, “Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you’re going thru. We survived the eye of [South Florida’s 1992 Hurricane] Andrew and became stronger — so will you.” In an accompanying video, he appeared to tweak his friend Hart, saying, “I’m not gonna call out my celebrity friends — you guys already know what to do in terms of donating money — but to the people out there, if you could donate a buck or two . . . I would appreciate it, Houston would appreciate it.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NFL defensive end J.J. Watt, 28, of the Houston Texans, had raised more than $3.6 million as of early evening Tuesday with his Houston Flood Relief Fund crowdfunding campaign at youcaring.com/victimsofhurricaneharvey-915053. Tony Award-winning “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda urged donations to the Houston neighborhood-support organization BakerRipley.

Rapper Drake, 30, wrote on Instagram that, “Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and producer and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas . . . I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way.”

And during a concert at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium Monday night, the band Coldplay offered a country-western tribute song, “Houston,” with frontman Chris Martin, 40, explaining, “This is a new song and we’ll never play this again.” The audience clapped along as he sang, “From Miami, we are sendin’ love to Houston. We are prayin’ that you make it through the rain. I know nothing’s gonna break the will of Houston. Oh, how we can’t wait to go down there again.”