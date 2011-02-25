Hurt so good: Lykke Li's 'Wounded Rhymes'

Lykke Li's debut "Youth Novels" was a dance album brimming with childlike exuberance, from the charming "Dance, Dance, Dance" to the innocent "Little Bit."

Um, something happened.

On "Wounded Rhymes" (LL/Atlantic), Li grows into her dark side, unleashing the empty country-tinged echo of "Unrequited Love" and the defiant "Silent My Song." "Sadness Is a Blessing" revives '60s girl groups, while "Rich Kids Blues" could be her Swedish interpretation of Arcade Fire. Luckily, Li handles heartache as well as she handled happiness.

LYKKE LI: "Wounded Rhymes"

GRADE: A-

BOTTOM LINE: Lykke grows up and gets serious