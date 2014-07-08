Idina Menzel set to sing All-Star Game national anthem

Once again, Major League Baseball has turned to Long Island for All-Star Game performers.

Syosset native Idina Menzel, 43, will perform the national anthem before Tuesday's game as well as Bob Dylan's "Forever Young," as a nod to Dylan's home state of Minnesota, which is hosting this year's game.

Menzel follows Brookville's Marc Anthony, who performed "God Bless America" at last year's All-Star Game at Citi Field, which sparked controversy when some erroneously complained a "foreigner" shouldn't have been chosen to sing a patriotic song at the game. Anthony was born and raised in New York. (That mistake won't happen this year, with Arkansas' Joe Nichols set to sing "God Bless America.")

Last year's festivities also included Greenlawn native Mariah Carey, who headlined the MLB All-Star Charity Concert in Central Park to benefit victims of Hurricane Sandy. This year, the All-Star Concert will feature rockers Imagine Dragons and hip hop group Atmosphere, while singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc is set to perform during the Home Run Derby on Monday.