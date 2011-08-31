Jane Krakowski at Westhampton Beach

After her first child, Bennett Robert Godley, was born in April, Jane Krakowski made it her goal to fit into her new Emmy Awards dress. The Emmys air Sept. 18. So Saturday night's cabaret show at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is a dress rehearsal, of sorts, although Krakowski no doubt will save the gown for the Emmys.

Krakowski was pregnant during her Emmy-nominated season in the role of "30 Rock's" narcissistic Jenna Maroney. But producers decided not to write her pregnancy into the show. That would be too unselfish of Jenna.

"This will be my second foray performing since becoming a mom," says Krakowski -- she did a concert in Toronto -- "so I'm easing my way back in."

And it's her first-ever performance on Long Island. "It'll be nice to perform close to where we've been vacationing," she says. The "we" includes fiance Robert Godley, Bennett's dad.

Although best known for her TV roles -- besides Jenna, she played Elaine on "Ally McBeal" -- Krakowski's first love is theater. She debuted on Broadway at 18 in "Starlight Express" and won a Tony in 2003 for "Nine" and an Olivier in 2006 for "Guys and Dolls."

"My ideal would be to do a Broadway musical during summer hiatus," says Krakowski, "and shoot '30 Rock' the rest of the year."

But this summer she's been preoccupied with baby Bennett and getting back into shape. "I'm excited to get into my Emmy dress," she says.

Saturday night's play list at Westhampton Beach draws from such inspirations as Marlene Dietrich and Ann-Margret. At 42, Krakowski couldn't have seen them perform, could she? "No," she says with a laugh, "I actually went on YouTube, where you can see all of these great numbers from back in the day. . . . We are adding a few things here and there because my life has changed a little bit. So we'll probably add in a song or two about becoming a mom, a lullaby here or there. . . . I enjoy singing to Bennett. He seems to like 'A Bushel and a Peck,' so he's got good taste."

Next month, it's back to work on "30 Rock." What's up for next season? "I have not heard an inkling," Krakowski says, adding, "I'm so thrilled we're coming back."



