LI singer-songwriter Jeff LeBlanc focuses on singles
Jeff LeBlanc wanted to shake things up.
The Center Moriches singer-songwriter has been doing well touring colleges and opening for the likes of Boz Scaggs and Chris Isaak. But rather than heading into the studio for a chunk of time to work on the follow-up to 2015’s “Vision” album, LeBlanc decided to release singles instead.
“I think the drip-drip-drip approach may work better, especially with indie artists like me,” he says. “I’m going to hammer home one song at a time.”
The first new single, “Way You Are” (Jeff LeBlanc Music), marks another switch, moving to a more R&B direction. “It has a ’70s analog kind of feel, but a Frank Ocean beat,” he says. “It’s slow in tempo, but uplifting in message.”
The combination feels familiar and current simultaneously, with LeBlanc getting to stretch his sound a bit.
By rolling out only one single at a time, LeBlanc says he feels free to experiment more, rather than locking into a new sound for a whole album.
“That’s what I wanted to do on that song,” he says. “On the next song, maybe I want to do something more like Dawes.”