Country singer Jimmie Allen accused in second sexual assault lawsuit, dropped by label

Country singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label as he faces a second sexual assault allegation.

Allen's skyrocketing career has come to a halt over two lawsuits, including one filed by his former day-to-day manager, who alleges Allen raped her and that his management team failed to protect her from his predatory behavior.

BBR Music Group said in a statement Monday that the Nashville, Tennessee-based label “has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen, he is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

The first lawsuit, filed in May and first reported by Variety, accused Allen of sexual trafficking, battery and assault. It also accused the artist's management company, Wide Open Music and founder Ash Bowers, of gross negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Both plaintiffs are identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuits.

The first accuser's suit said the management team knew that Allen was sexually harassing her while she was assigned to work with him and that when she complained and asked to be reassigned, she was terminated from her job.

As a result of that lawsuit, Allen was dropped by his publicity company, Full Coverage Communications, and suspended by his previous management company, The Familie, and his booking agency, UTA.

A second lawsuit filed on Friday was filed by a woman who said she met Allen on a plane. She alleged that Allen secretly filmed her on his phone during a sexual assault. After discovering the phone, she said she took it from the hotel room and reported the assault to police.

Country singer Jimmie Allen arrives at the American Music Awards, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Allen's skyrocketing career has come to a halt after two woman accused the Grammy nominee in lawsuits of sexually assaulting them. Allen's label dropped the singer on Monday, June 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Jordan Strauss

Neither Allen nor the management company have responded in court filings to the cases, which were filed in a federal court in Nashville. But Allen said in a statement to Variety that the relationship with his day-to-day manager was consensual.

There is no attorney listed for Allen on either lawsuit and attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

Many of Allen's concerts this summer were also canceled, including a July 3 show at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville.

Allen made history for being the first Black artist to launch his career with a No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his song “Best Shot” in 2018.