John Fogerty, ZZ Top set summer tour with Jones Beach date

John Fogerty and ZZ Top will team up for a summer tour that includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in June.

The “Blues and Bayous” tour kicks off May 25 in Atlantic City and runs through June 29 in Welch, Minnesota.

“ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands and Billy F Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists,” Fogerty said in a statement. “Riffs, blues and bayous . . . bucket list!”

Gibbons said that fans should get ready for a great show. “John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning,” the ZZ Top guitarist said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to rippin’ it up together this spring.”

Tickets for the June 20 show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater are $25-$159.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9 through Live Nation.