John Williams, Billy Joel win Grammy awards in pre-telecast ceremony

Floral Park native John Williams and Billy Joel were both honored with Grammys in the pre-telecast ceremony Sunday.

Williams received a Grammy for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella for his “Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra from ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ” marking the composer’s 24th win in 68 nominations.

The win for the “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” album in the best traditional pop vocal album category will be shared by Bennett; his son, Dae Bennett, who produced it; and the artists who took part in the tribute, including Joel, Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé, k.d. lang, Stevie Wonder, Rufus Wainwright and others.

“I’m very thrilled that my son has won this beautiful award,” Bennett said, accepting the award in the pre-telecast ceremony at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. “What a beautiful night! It’s so great for it to happen in New York City.”

The Grammys return to New York, after 15 years in Los Angeles, was celebrated throughout the early ceremony. And the first award of the year went to a New York City artist, as Brooklyn-based LCD Soundsystem won best dance recording for “Tonite.”

Jerry Seinfeld is nominated for best comedy album for “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” which, in part, chronicles his life in Massapequa. The award will be handed out during the main awards telecast Sunday night.