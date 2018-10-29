Kiss 'End of the Road' tour will stop by Coliseum, MSG

Kiss' “End of the Road World Tour,” which the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers say will be their final outing, will include stops at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and Madison Square Garden next year.

"This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't,” the band said in a statement. “Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in . . . unapologetic and unstoppable."

The first leg of the tour will kick off in Vancouver on Jan. 31, stopping at the Coliseum on March 22 and at the Garden on March 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at noon Wednesday through the Citi Private Pass program.

The tour with this incarnation of Kiss — singer Gene Simmons, guitarists Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer, and drummer Eric Singer — is expected to last until 2020, with multiple passes through North America.