Rapper Krayzie Bone of  Bone Thugs-N-Harmony hospitalized with undisclosed malady

Rapper Krayzie Bone of the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has been hospitalized for an undisclosed malady, the band’s manager, Bobby Dee, has confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. He gave no details.

Bone, born Anthony Henderson, had told TMZ.com in 2016 that he suffers from sarcoidosis, an autoimmune lung disease. The website AllHipHop.com over the weekend, citing anonymous sources, said Bone had checked himself into a Los Angeles area hospital after coughing up blood. The site went on to claim doctors discovered a leaking artery in one lung, and after the bleeding continued after surgery, a sedated Bone was placed on a breathing machine. TMZ.com added, also via anonymous sources, that when this induced coma did not facilitate healing, Bone was scheduled for a second surgery to repair the lung.

There has been no official confirmation, and neither Bone’s social media nor that of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has commented. NBA legend LeBron James had tweeted over the weekend a long series of prayer emoji addressed “to Krayzie man!!!!”