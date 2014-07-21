Lady Antebellum, Sarah McLachlan in this week's G2M2

Got a minute? Use that time to plan out your music week. On Glenn Gamboa’s Music Minute (G2M2 for short), we’ll fill you in on the week’s biggest concerts, show you some must-see videos and let you know about the songs you need to buy. Check it out here at Backstage Pass every Monday morning.

This week, you can tap into ‘90s nostalgia before Sarah McLachlan hits the Beacon Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday and Lady Antebellum becomes the latest major country headliner, stopping at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Sunday.

THE LIST FOR 7.21.14

STEVE EARLE. At SummerStage Monday.

‘SOULSHINE MUSIC & YOGA TOUR.’ Michael Franti. At JBL Live at Pier 97 Monday.

NEUTRAL MILK HOTEL. At Prospect Park Bandshell Tuesday and Wednesday.

SARAH McLACHLAN. At Beacon Theater Tuesday and Wednesday.

QUIET RIOT. At The Paramount Wednesday.

NICKEL CREEK. At Prospect Park Bandshell Thursday.

SUN KIL MOON. At Town Hall Thursday.

BETTER THAN EZRA. At The Space at Westbury Friday.

THE ANTLERS. At Webster Hall Saturday.

AGAINST ME! At Revolution Saturday.

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS. At Prospect Park Bandshell Saturday.

DAVE MASON. At Westhampton Beach PAC Sunday.

LADY ANTEBELLUM. At Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Sunday.