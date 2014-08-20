LI Music Hall of Fame tickets on sale now

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame put tickets for its Oct. 23 gala at The Paramount in Huntington, honoring the Billy Joel Band, music industry titans Clive Davis and Ron Delsener, record-setting singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson Broadway legend Patti LuPone and others, on sale at Ticketmaster at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Tickets are $75 and $150. Premium VIP seating, which includes dinner, is also available through LIMHoF at 631-331-0808 or info@limusichalloffame.org.

The biennial gala will also honor rapper Kurtis Blow, songwriter Gerry Goffin, and producer Steve Thompson.

Gibson, the Merrick native best known for her string of ‘80s hits, including “Shake Your Love” and the record-setting No. 1 “Foolish Beat,” Tweeted “SO honored to be in such amazing company!!!” when she heard the news.

DMC of Run-DMC is set to receive the 2014 Harry Chapin Award from the group and will give a special award to mark Joel’s historic trip to the Soviet Union. Joel told Newsday through a spokeswoman that he will be out of the country on Oct. 23 and unable to attend.

"On behalf of the entire LIMHoF Board, we are very excited to honor our 5th round of inductees,” Jeff James, the group’s chairman, said in a statement. “We are humbled to have such support from these industry giants who have contributed so much to the music history of Long Island. We look forward to seeing them and all of our friends on October 23rd at The Paramount.”