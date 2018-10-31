Lil Uzi Vert sets special Nassau Coliseum show

Lil Uzi Vert is revving up his “Tour Life” again, with a special show at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 6.

Billed as “Lil Uzi Vert + Friends,” the concert announcement comes as fans wait for Uzi’s sophomore album, “Eternal Atake,” which the Philadelphia rapper said on Instagram will be released “very soon.” The single “New Patek” is currently climbing the charts.

Booking a concert at The Coliseum shows how fast his career is rising, considering last year Uzi played The Paramount.

The special show isn’t part of an announced tour, so it’s sure to be packed with surprises. It’s also not clear whom he plans to bring along as his “Friends,” though he has plenty to choose from considering that in the past two years he has appeared on hits with Pharrell Williams, The Weeknd, Juice WRLD, and Lil Baby.

Tickets for the show go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster.