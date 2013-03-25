Lil Wayne's 'I Am Not a Human Being II' review: A waste

In small doses, Lil Wayne's new album, "I Am Not a Human Being II" (Young Money), can be funny and even clever.

But taken as a whole, it's one big waste of the time and talent of Weezy and all his rapping and producing collaborators. It takes the complicated world that Wayne often eloquently writes about in his "Tha Carter" albums and reduces it to brash sex talk and demeaning portrayals of women.

Good thing those rumors about him being in a coma and near death from too much cough syrup abuse turned out to be false because this would be one embarrassing final statement.

LIL WAYNE

"I Am Not a Human Being II"

GRADE C-

BOTTOM LINE Channeling his inner teenager