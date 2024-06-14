Long Island's disco fever
Newsday entertainment reporter Rafer Guzmán looks back at the glory days of disco on Long Island. Credit: Linda Rosier, Gary Licker; Photo credits: Newsday archive, Meryl Meisler, Getty Images, AP, Everett Collection
Newsday entertainment reporter Rafer Guzmán looks back at the glory days of disco on Long Island. Credit: Linda Rosier, Gary Licker; Photo credits: Newsday archive, Meryl Meisler, Getty Images, AP, Everett Collection
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months