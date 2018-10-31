LI Music Hall of Fame hoping to go mobile next year

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame may not be ready to announce a permanent home just yet, but organizers are hoping to unveil a mobile version next year.

Ernie Canadeo, the Hall of Fame’s chairman, says the group is focusing on readying a bus filled with historic displays and artifacts from Long Island artists that can be taken to schools starting in the fall of 2019.

“It is an integral step in our community outreach educating students and all Long Islanders about Long Island’s vast musical history,” Canadeo says. “We intend to pursue a location for a permanent museum once the mobile museum is completed.”

Plans to build a museum in Wyandanch, announced at the group’s previous gala in 2016, are on hold.