Long Island’s Bayside celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Walking Wounded’

For Bayside, “The Walking Wounded” (Victory) will always be a special album.

“We are really very proud of it,” says singer Anthony Raneri, in between dates on the current tour marking the album’s 10th anniversary, which includes a stop at The Paramount on Saturday, Sept. 9. “We had gone through so much bad right before it and did so much overcoming it. It was the moment after all the bad that we knew we could be OK.”

In 2005, Bayside was in Cheyenne, Wyoming, when its van hit an ice patch on the highway and flipped over. They were all injured to some extent, but drummer John “Beatz” Holohan was killed and bassist Nick Ghanbarian broke his back, as did drum tech Dan Marino.

“Walking Wounded” was inspired by the band’s struggle to carry on after the accident, and is filled with fan favorites like “They’re Not Horses, They’re Unicorns” and “Carry On.” Raneri recalls everyone in the band moving out of their parents’ houses to apartments in Queens and Long Island when the album came out.

“We haven’t been on the 10-year anniversary kick until now,” he says. “But we had such fond memories from that time. We had to do something to celebrate it.”

Bayside plays The Paramount at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and Irving Plaza on Sept. 12. Tickets are $20-$40 through Ticketmaster.