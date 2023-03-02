Lumineers to play Jones Beach in August

Multiplatinum indie folk-rockers The Lumineers will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 18 as the second stop in what the band calls "an encore run" of last year's Brightside World Tour that officially ends this July.

Formed in Denver, the twice Grammy-nominated group scored a platinum single with 2012’s "Ho Hey," representing a million units sold, which helped propel that year's self-titled debut album to 3X platinum. Other hit songs include "Stubborn Love," "Ophelia" and "Flowers in Your Hair." The band, which released its fourth album, "Brightside," last year, has partnered with the environmental nonprofit Reverb to reduce the tour's carbon footprint and to help fund a "climate project portfolio that will measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution and create additional benefits for people and the planet," according to a news release from promoter Live Nation.

English singer-songwriter James Bay is the opening act.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 10 at Ticketmaster.com.