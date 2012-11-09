Madison Square Garden to host Sandy benefit concert

A massive benefit concert to raise funds for victims of superstorm Sandy is being planned for Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.

Though no artists have yet been confirmed for "12-12-12 (A Concert for Sandy Relief)," it is being organized by music industry heavy-hitters Clear Channel Entertainment, the Weinstein Company and the Madison Square Garden Company -- the same companies that produced "The Concert for New York City" after the 9/11 attacks. That concert featured Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Billy Joel and Jay-Z.

Organizers James Dolan, Madison Square Garden Co.'s executive chairman, Clear Channel president John Sykes and the Weinstein Company's chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a joint statement: "Once again, our city, as well as millions of our neighbors in the tri-state area, are in desperate need of our assistance as they recover from Hurricane Sandy and rebuild their lives. We have no doubt that the event we are planning will be filled with unforgettable music, entertainment and that uniquely American spirit of community, compassion and generosity."