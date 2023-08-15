Madonna reschedules Madison Square Garden shows

Madonna will finally get into the groove at Madison Square Garden. On Tuesday, MSG Entertainment announced that the Material Girl's postponed August concerts have been rescheduled for Jan. 22, 23 and 29.

Tickets for the original dates are valid for their respective rescheduled dates and do not need to be exchanged. In addition, Madonna's Aug. 27 show has been canceled and automatic refunds will be issued to the original ticket purchasers, MSG Entertainment said.

Madonna, who turns 65 on Wednesday, announced last month that she would not be doing her Garden dates in August after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection.

“I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the pop star posted on Instagram July 10. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can."