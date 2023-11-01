Mariah Carey: Halloween's over, it's officially time for Christmas!

For a fifth year running, Long Island-raised pop star Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas," has introduced the holiday season in a Nov. 1 social-media video announcing, “It’s time!”

The highly elaborate, 34-second video opens on a gigantic vault door with a blaring alarm and a red-alert banner reading “October 31 11:59” that switches to “November 1 12:00.” As sepulchral music booms, the vault door opens and we enter a blue-frozen room with cathedral windows and Carey, dressed in a red Santa suit and encased within a block of ice.

Five black-robed Halloween figures — one with a jack-o'-lantern head, others with the masks of Jason Vorhees, the Babadook, the “Scream” killer and a medieval plague doctor — attempt to free her using blow dryers.

Before they can do so, Carey blasts out a coloratura soprano trill — “It’s tiiii-iiiime!” — that shatters the ice. The screen momentarily goes white, and we fade back in to a Yuletide tableau, with the same figures now dressed in Christmassy sweaters, jackets, Santa hats and reindeer onesies and antlers. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” comes on the soundtrack as everyone dances and Carey’s 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, dash in to her. Carey blows the viewer a kiss, and a graphical-text card comes on reading, “It’s Time!”

On the Instagram version of the post, the account for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” commented, “Best time of the year!,” while that of The Rockettes contributed, “The Queen of Christmas has entered the chat,” with emoji of a crown and a Christmas tree.

Five-time Grammy Award winner Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, released her perennial hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in 1994. This year it was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. On Monday, she added a Dec. 9 date to her sold-out "Merry Christmas One and All!” Madison Square Garden concert on Dec. 17.

Throughout her career, Carey has celebrated the holiday with concert tours and residences, and has released such programming as the Hallmark Channel’s “Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas” (2015), the animated feature "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (2017) and the Apple TV+ special "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" (2020). She additionally has written the children’s books “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2015) and “The Christmas Princess” (2022).