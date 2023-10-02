Mariah Carey's annual holiday show set for Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden

Christmas-loving music star Mariah Carey will play a holiday concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17 to conclude her “Merry Christmas One And All!” 13-date tour.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to a preshow reception, merchandise and other options, are available at VIPNation.com.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!” the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Famer, 54, wrote on social media Monday.

On her Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, she added a mock memo from “The Office of Mariah Carey” to “All the nice or naughty lambs,” as her fans are called: “Darlings, Christmas is right around the corner. You’re officially invited to celebrate the season with the return of my holiday extravaganza — Merry Christmas One And All! Come get festive with me!”

The tour begins Nov. 15 in Highland, California. Carey last year had a holiday mini-tour, "Merry Christmas to All!,” limited to Toronto and New York, which hit the Garden on Dec. 13 and 16. She additionally played the Garden on Dec. 15, 2019, as part of her "All I Want for Christmas" tour, and she held annual Yuletide residencies at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre from 2014 to 2017.

The five-time Grammy Award winner, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, has made herself synonymous with the season through her 1994 perennial hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You." In April, the song was among the 25 annual selections inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

In addition to starring in holiday-themed programming including the animated feature "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (2017) and the Apple TV+ special "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" (2020), Carey has written the children’s books “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2015) and “The Christmas Princess” (2022).