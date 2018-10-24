'Masters of the Sun, Vol. 1' review: Black Eyed Peas' welcome return

Before the Black Eyed Peas became giant pop stars – holding down No. 1 for an astounding 26 weeks in 2009, as “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling” topped the charts – they rolled out alternative hip-hop.

That’s the history will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo tap into for their first album in eight years, “Masters of the Sun, Vol. 1” (Interscope). And it’s a welcome return, trading in the mindlessness of “My Humps” for calls for unity on the anthem “Big Love” and the socially conscious “Ring the Alarm.” The well-crafted “Yes or No” recaptures the edge the Peas once had as will.i.am demands, “You’re either fixing it or breaking it, taking it or making it . . . You’re either leading or you’re following.”

The lyrics aren’t the only throwback to their more artistic days. The jazzy grooves on “Vibrations” and Nicole Scherzinger’s Nina Simone-influenced vocals on the ambitious “Wings” remind old-school stans about why they first backed the group. And if that wasn’t enough reason, there are verses from Nas, Slick Rick, K-pop star CL and Posdnuos from Amityville’s De La Soul.