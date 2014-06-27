Matthew Koma, Afrojack light up 'Good Morning America' in Central Park

Matthew Koma made his morning broadcast television debut in grand style, playing for a packed Central Park as part of the “Good Morning America” summer concert series.

The Seaford native played “Illuminate,” as part of Afrojack’s concert Friday morning, following appearances by Sting and Wrabel.

“It's always a rush to play the hometown,” Koma said, following the show. “But when the stage is ‘GMA’'s Central Park in June, Sting just hung out with your mom and Afrojack is doing a set while a NYC bagel is reminding you what breakfast tastes like... It's absurd.”

Koma, who now makes his home in Los Angeles, didn’t even get a chance to enjoy the comforts of his native home for long. Following the “Good Morning America” show he immediately went to the airport to head to Miami for iHeartRadio’s “Ultimate Pool Party,” where he's on the bill with Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea.

Koma is set to perform at the party with Tiesto, doing their new hit “Wasted,” which moved into the Top 5 on the dance charts this week. The anthem got a huge boost from being part of the “22 Jump Street” movie and the radio airplay that followed it, including both on Z100 and WBLI.

“Wasted” is one of two songs Koma currently has on the Billboard dance charts, as “Find You” with Zedd starts to wind down. However, Koma seems likely to replace that with “Illuminate” with Afrojack, “Dare You” with Hardwell, or perhaps “Cheap Sunglasses” with RAC. Following his success with Zedd on “Spectrum” and in co-writing the smash “Clarity,” all the current singles are helping set Koma up for his debut album, expected later this year.