Meghan Trainor cancels Paramount appearance

Maybe she should’ve been a little bit about the treble?

Pop sensation Meghan Trainor had to cancel her appearance at The Paramount in Huntington Tuesday night due to illness. The “All About That Bass” singer, who currently tops the singles charts with her self-esteem anthem, was set to open for Fifth Harmony at the Huntington venue to promote her new EP “Title.”

Trainor tweeted that doctors ordered her not to talk or sing for the next four days.

“I'm so upset that I can't see your beautiful faces and sing with you guys,” she tweeted. “I'm gonna reschedule the shows ASAP I promise!!!!”

The Nick Tangorra Band, already set to open for Bridgit Mendler on Oct. 29 at The Paramount, will take Trainor’s place on the bill.