Melanie C cancels Polish show because of 'issues' with 'communities I support'

Spice Girls singer Melanie C a.k.a. Sporty Spice is citing unspecified “issues" as her reason for exiting a planned concert Saturday in Zakopane, Poland. "In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve," Mel C (née Melanie Chisholm), 48, wrote on Twitter and Facebook Monday. "I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023. Melanie xxx."

The tenor of comments tweeted in reply suggest the issue involves the more than 100 towns in the predominantly Catholic country that have passed resolutions barring "LGBT ideology." While some commenters praised her stance, many others accused the star of hypocrisy for having performed in recent times in Russia and in Arab nations that have outlawed homosexuality. The multi-artist concert sponsored by Polish state broadcaster TVP remains scheduled.