Baldwin's Melanie Martinez drops 'Portals' album

Baldwin-raised recording artist and filmmaker Melanie Martinez dropped "Portals," her third studio album, on Friday, with its new single, "Void," racking up 3.3 million YouTube audio-only hits over the weekend.

The 13-track art-rock album chronicles the death and surreal rebirth of Cry Baby, Martinez's alter ego on her albums "Cry Baby" (2015) — which continues to place on the Billboard 200 album chart after 164 weeks — and "K-12" (2019).

"I was inspired to create a concept album revolving around one of the most taboo subjects known to man. DEATH," the multiplatinum music star, 27, said in a statement. "The mission of this record is to offer a perspective of true togetherness and immortality. The album starts at death and ends at womb but loops into itself meant to be played as a forever loop. The same way that our lives are on loop. Dying as an old person to be born all over again anew. Encountering the same familiar faces and patterns for our highest growth." Her alter ego "may have died, but she’s evolved into her newest form.”

Martinez, who debuted songs from the album in a handful of South American concerts last month and is set to announce an upcoming tour, appears at a meet-and-greet Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Rockefeller Center music store Rough Trade NYC. Tickets are $20, including a "Portals" CD, and $31, including the record on vinyl, at Dice.fm.