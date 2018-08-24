Thrilling ways to celebrate Michael Jackson's 60th birthday

Michael Jackson would have been 60 years old on Wednesday, and the world is ready to celebrate the reign of the King of Pop.

Jackson’s family and fans are planning to gather in Las Vegas, where Cirque du Soleil will perform a special version of “Michael Jackson ONE” at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, for what they are calling the worldwide Diamond Celebration of Jackson’s birthday, or #MJDiamondCelebration.

But for those who can’t jet off to Vegas to honor Jackson, who died in 2009 from a Propofol overdose, there are other ways to mark his birthday closer to home. Here’s a look:

Buy “Thriller.” Again. After news that the Eagles’ greatest hits had become the top-selling album of all time, surpassing Jackson’s “Thriller,” fans started mobilizing to push the album of “Billie Jean” and “Beat It” to the top again. “Everyone should DL Thriller right now,” tweeted Roosevelt native Chuck D of Public Enemy. Considering how many versions of the album exist now, there is bound to be one that isn’t in your collection yet.

Watch “Behind the Mask.” The video for “Behind the Mask” — originally recorded during the “Thriller” sessions— was finally released earlier this month. Filled with masks and costumes that pay tribute to Jackson’s various eras, “Behind the Mask” offers many reminders of his legacy.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Buy the “Thriller” suit. Hugo Boss, who designed the white suit Jackson wore on the cover of “Thriller,” has redesigned that twill suit to have a slimmer cut with fewer pleats and is selling it through its stores and online for $1,195. If that’s a little too steep, you could snag one of the three different T-shirts bearing Jackson images for $68 at the Hugo Boss stores in Manhasset or at Roosevelt Field.

Go to NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. OK, so Fall Out Boy is kicking off its “Mania” tour there Wednesday night, but Nassau Coliseum was the scene of Jackson’s most memorable Long Island moments. Not only did he play there with his brothers in the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons several times, but he was also honored there at the Bollywood Awards in 1999 and shocked the crowd at Hot 97’s Summer Jam there in 2001 when he appeared as Jay-Z’s guest. There’s also the chance Fall Out Boy may bust out its version of “Beat It.”

Go to The Apollo. There’s an edition of “Amateur Night at The Apollo” scheduled for Wednesday night, the legendary talent show that the Jackson 5 won in 1967 to launch their career. Tickets are $22-$28 through Ticketmaster.

Go to Taj Lounge. The Chelsea lounge is hosting a “Michael Jackson Tribute Party” Wednesday night, featuring DJs spinning Jackson music and a costume contest. The party is free until 6 p.m. and $10 after that. On your way there, you could also visit the new Michael Jackson mural from street artist Eduardo Kobra that has gone up in the East Village on the corner of First Avenue and 11th Street.