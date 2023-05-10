Morgan Wallen postpones 14 concerts due to medical issues

Record-breaking music star Morgan Wallen, a country artist whose crossover hits have dominated the overall Billboard charts, is postponing the last 14 concerts of his One Night at a Time World Tour, including two dates this month at MetLife Stadium, due to medical issues.

“I'm just going to go ahead and get straight to it: I got some bad news from my doctors at [Nashville, Tennessee’s] Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” a visibly upset Wallen, who turns 30 on Saturday, said in a two-minute video posted Tuesday across his social media.

“After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one I felt terrible,” he continued. “So I went in and got scoped yesterday and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal-fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do. They want me not to talk at all but they said if I need to it’s OK for something like this.”

The “Last Night” singer said he also tore one of his lateral muscles, which are on each side of one’s torso, sometime during his Australian concerts from March 19 to 25, and noted that “this time off is going to help me get that back right as well.”

Wallen, who previously canceled four dates for vocal-cord reasons, last performed May 6 in Tampa, Florida. He did not specify the specific postponed shows, but six weeks would encompass his dates from May 18 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to June 17, in Philadelphia, and include his May 19-20 shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

His team is “working on rescheduling” his tour dates, he said. “We’ve almost got that done but some of them are pending so I’ll keep you updated.”

MetLife Stadium said in a statement, “Rescheduled dates and ticket information will be announced soon. Please hold on to your current tickets and check back for updates.”

Wallen also had to bow out as headliner of Wednesday’s all-star benefit concert for the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic foundation, ACM Lifting Lives — telling fans, “Y’all all make sure you still go; it’s for a great cause” — and will not appear at the ACM Awards Thursday, where he is up for entertainer of the year, male artist of the year and other awards.