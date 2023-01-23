Nickelback sets UBS Arena date

Canadian post-grunge rockers Nickelback will close their newly announced, 38-city Get Rollin' Tour at UBS Arena in Elmont on Aug. 30. General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. The arena website additionally states, "Use code UBSARENA to get tickets starting on Wednesday, January 25 at 10 a.m."

Opening for the five-time Grammy Award nominees are rising country artist Josh Ross and country rocker Brantley Gilbert. This is the only metropolitan area stop on the tour, which commences June 12 in Quebec City.

Formed in Alberta in 1995, Nickelback this November released “Get Rollin.’ ” its 10th studio album and its first LP in five years. The multiplatinum band's songs include "How You Remind Me," which remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 4 weeks in 2001, no. 2 single "Photograph" (2005) and top 10 song "Rockstar" (2005).