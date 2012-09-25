No Doubt's 'Push and Shove' is struggling

NO DOUBT

"Push and Shove"

GRADE B-

BOTTOM LINE Struggling to rekindle their artistic fire



When No Doubt unveiled its charmingly catchy single "Settle Down" to preview "Push and Shove" (Interscope), its first album in 11 years, it sounded like Gwen Stefani and the gang were ready to pick up where they left off -- at the top of the charts. Well, hey baby, hey baby, hey, hang on a minute. Though it's front-loaded with some great pop songs, including the EDM-tinged "One More Summer" and the ska-loving title track, "Push and Shove" struggles to get over the finish line, running out of creative steam on the bland, repetitive second half. Did they actually need more time?