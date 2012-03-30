Of Monsters and Men: Iceland cometh

Of Monsters and Men take the sonics of Arcade Fire and the psychedelic, earth-loving images of their Icelandic homeland and mold them into something gorgeous and uplifting on their debut, "My Head Is an Animal" (Universal Republic). On "Mountain Sound," the sextet from Reykjavik conjures a catchy vagabond indie-folk soundtrack that is begging for a Disney animated video filled with woodland creatures. Their buzzed-about hit "Little Talks" is a soaring, Sugarcubes-fueled, horn-filled fantasy that simultaneously floats and stomps -- a fitting introduction for a band that rocks and yet seems ethereal enough to disappear at any moment.

OF MONSTERS AND MEN

"My Head Is an Animal"

GRADE A-

BOTTOM LINE Iceland catches (Arcade) Fire