One Direction Barron's trivia book

Now here's a test preparation book the kids will be begging to crack open during their summer vacation. No, really.

Barron's, the Hauppauge-based publisher best known for its standardized-test-taking guides, has released "One Direction: Test Your Super-Fan Status," which quizzes fans about their knowledge of the British-Irish boy band.

Oh, sure, everyone knows that the group became the first British act to have its debut album reach No. 1 on the American charts earlier this year with "Up All Night." And they can probably tell Harry Styles (the one with the weird hair) from Niall Horan (the blond one). But do they know what Liam Payne would like his super power to be? Or whether Styles' favorite vegetable is sweet corn?

The "Test Your Super-Fan Status" series is part of the publisher's move into pop-culture titles that appeal to a tween and young-adult audience -- a move started last year with a book testing fans' Justin Bieber knowledge. Barron's plans to market the One Direction book similarly, moving into nontraditional retail outlets for the company, such as Claire's Boutiques. It also plans on releasing tween-targeted biographies of One Direction, Bieber and newly minted Jets quarterback Tim Tebow.