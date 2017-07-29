Panorama Music & Arts Festival: Acts to see besides Frank Ocean, Solange
The Panorama Music & Arts Festival is back at Randall’s Island Park for its second year, as the Coachella organizers give that festival’s vibe a distinctly East Coast twist, inspired by the World’s Fair nexus of music, art and technology.
The Panorama headliners are deservedly getting the bulk of the attention: Frank Ocean and Solange on Friday, Tame Impala and Chet Faker on Saturday, and Nine Inch Nails and A Tribe Called Quest on Sunday. But there are plenty more must-see acts on the bill. Here are three notables:
SPOON (5:55 p.m. Friday): Britt Daniel and the guys have one of the best albums of the year with “Hot Thoughts,” a sleek mix of indie rock, dance grooves and timely politics that will only get better live.
MITSKI (4:20 p.m. Saturday): Mitski Miyakawi made one of 2016’s boldest statements with her rocking “Puberty 2” album, led by the single “Your Best American Girl.”
MURA MASA (5:35 p.m. Sunday): The 21-year-old British phenom Alex Crossan will bring his unique twist on dance music to life, including the single “1 Night” with Charli XCX and “Love$ick” with A$AP Rocky.
And don’t forget to check out The Ark Dome Show, which runs throughout the festival in The Lab. Written and directed by Brooklyn’s Dirt Empire, the show is an immersive theater piece inside a 90-foot-high dome that combines original music and visuals as it tells a tale of intergalactic survival. The Dome can hold only 200 or so people at a time, so plan accordingly.
PRO TIPS
Panorama boasts so many other activities aside from the great musical acts that it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the choices. Here are tips to make the most of the festival:
GET THE POINT Panorama will have its own dance club, The Point, all weekend, featuring continuous DJ sets with areas that are shaded and even misted if you want to beat the heat.
CHECK OUT THE LAB The Panorama art space features several exciting exhibits, including Emilie Baltz’s “Dream Machine,” which is an interactive organ that combines smell with sound, touch and light, and Windmill Factory’s “Right Passage,” which guides you through a labyrinth using sound and light.
RENT A LOCKER No one wants to carry all his or her gear around Randall’s Island Park all day. Lockers are $25 a day or $60 for the festival and include a charger so that you can power up your mobile devices. They can be rented online through the Panorama website.
BRING YOUR AMEX An American Express card gets you into a private club on the second floor of the American Express Experience that gives you views of the festival grounds, as well as access to food and drinks. Also, if you link your AmEx card to the Panorama festival app, you get a $10 credit after you spend $10. And if you don’t have a card, you can still head to its space to charge your phone, get water bottle refills and have some virtual interactive experiences such as swinging from the Brooklyn Bridge. — GLENN GAMBOA
WHAT Panorama Music & Arts Festival
WHEN | WHERE Noon Friday through Sunday, Randall’s Island Park
INFO $99 daily; $282 for three-day pass; 855-742-9726, panorama.nyc