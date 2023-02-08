Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo set Paramount date

Lindenhurst-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Pat Benatar and her husband and fellow inductee, guitarist Neil Giraldo, will play The Paramount in Huntington on April 13, following an appearance at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert next month at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre.

The duo will be among the stars performing March 9 at the sold-out, seventh annual Love Rocks NYC fundraiser for the charitable meals organization God’s Love We Deliver, along with Sheryl Crow, Stephen Marley, the John Mayer Trio, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Rufus Wainwright and others. Chevy Chase, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert and Phoebe Robinson also are slated to appear.

Benatar and Giraldo — whose decadeslong careers includes such hits as "Love Is a Battlefield," "We Belong," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and "You Better Run" — then launch this year's North American tour on April 12, with The Paramount as the second stop. General-public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour extends through April 29, followed by seven stadium dates from July 31 to Oct. 5, opening for P!nk.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Benatar, who turned 70 last month, and Giraldo, 67, have played The Paramount regularly, most recently on June 30, 2022, and Oct. 9, 2021. She was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2008, and she and Cleveland native Giraldo together entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

The duo also recently saw a slew of their songs filling the Benatar jukebox musical "Invincible," which ran Nov. 26 to Dec. 18 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Benatar, born Patricia Andrzejewski in Brooklyn, began taking voice lessons as a teen on Long Island, and was a star member of Lindenhurst High School’s musical theater department.