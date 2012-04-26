EntertainmentMusic

Pete Fornatale dead, rock DJ was 66

Pete Fornatale's, a disc jockey with WFUV, is seen posing in his studio in Fordham University in the Bronx, New York. (February 16, 2008) Credit: NEWSDAY/Robert Mecea

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rock music fans are mourning the death of Pete Fornatale, a beloved radio disc jockey who promoted the best new musicians for decades in his easy, free-form style.

Fornatale was 66 when he died Thursday in New York.

At New York's Fordham University, his alma mater, president Joseph McShane called the DJ "the voice of several generations" who interviewed the hottest musicians and played their new songs.

As a DJ on WNEW-FM, his format was to play lesser known artists and album cuts beyond the hit singles.

Until his death, Fornatale still hosted the show "Mixed Bag" on Saturdays for Fordham University's WFUV-FM station.

The Bronx native was a Fordham student DJ when he developed the style that grew into the kind of FM rock broadcasting listeners still enjoy.
 

