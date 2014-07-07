Pink Floyd reveals new album 'The Endless River'

Pink Floyd plans to release “The Endless River,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ first new album in 20 years, according to Polly Samson, the novelist wife of singer/guitarist David Gilmour who co-wrote some of the songs.

Samson Tweeted that the album was based on the same 1994 sessions that created Pink Floyd’s album “The Division Bell” and called it “Rick Wright's swansong and very beautiful.” Wright, who co-founded Pink Floyd and whose keyboard playing helped influence the band’s sound, died of cancer in 2008.

“The Division Bell,” which was released as a box set last week to commemorate its 20th anniversary, hit No. 1 on the album charts for four weeks. At the time, Gilmour said he, Wright and drummer Nick Mason recorded “The Division Bell” at Britannia Row studios by improvising together for two weeks. “Playing together and starting from scratch was interesting and exciting,” Gilmour said. “It kick-started the album, and the process was very good. It was collaborative and felt more cohesive.”

Those sessions were used as the basis for “The Endless River,” according to longtime Pink Floyd backing singer Durga McBroom-Hudson. “It was originally to be a completely instrumental recording, but I came in last December and sang on a few tracks,” McBroom-Hudson said on Facebook. “David then expanded on my backing vocals and has done a lead on at least one of them.”

The new album comes as work continues on “The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains,” the first international retrospective of the band’s music and art, which is set to open in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 14.