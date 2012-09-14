Pink's 'The Truth About Love' review

Pink and motocross racer husband Carey Hart pretty much defined the Facebook relationship status "It's complicated" with their public breakups and makeups over the years.

Sure, marriage troubles aren't all that unusual, though, putting one another on blast in public, in anthems like "So What," still is. So when Pink promises "The Truth About Love" (RCA), people expect a lot. Luckily, her sixth studio album more than delivers.

Pink reveals her "Truth," using practically every pop music style available. The lead single "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" uses the bouncy, yet edgy dance-pop that worked so well for her on "Raise Your Glass." She reveals a lot of relationship angst when she teams up with fun.'s Nate Ruess on the gorgeous ballad-with-a-backbeat "Just Give Me a Reason." She rocks out with Eminem on the stomping, guitar-driven "Here Comes the Weekend." And she raps herself on the hard-hitting, gender-equality anthem "Slut Like You."

However, Pink may actually be at her best when she showcases her softer side. The title track is a throwback thrill, combining a churning rock riff with '60s girl-group harmonies and dance-party organ. The acoustic ballad "Beam Me Up" serves as a powerful reminder that she has a stunning voice that is as evocative as nearly any singer-songwriter's.

"The Truth About Love" shows that Pink could probably knock off almost any other singer on their home turf, so to keep things interesting -- for her and her fans -- she chooses to compete in every genre and do it exceedingly well.

"The Truth About Love"

GRADE A-

BOTTOM LINE A raucous,

eclectic ride through relationships