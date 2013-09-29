EntertainmentMusic

Imprisoned Pussy Riot member on hunger strike hospitalized

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The husband of an imprisoned member of the Russian punk group Pussy Riot says she has been moved to a prison hospital on the seventh day of a hunger strike.

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova began the hunger strike on Sept. 23 to protest what she described as inhumane working conditions and threats to her life at a women's penal colony.

Her husband, Pyotr Verzilov, told the Interfax news agency that she was hospitalized Sunday. He described this as a positive step.

Tolokonnikova's lawyers have been barred from speaking to or visiting her since Thursday, heightening concerns about her condition.

Tolokonnikova and another Pussy Riot member are serving two-year sentences after protesting Russian leader Vladimir Putin's rule in an impromptu performance inside Moscow's main Orthodox cathedral in early 2012.

