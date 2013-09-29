Imprisoned Pussy Riot member on hunger strike hospitalized

The husband of an imprisoned member of the Russian punk group Pussy Riot says she has been moved to a prison hospital on the seventh day of a hunger strike.

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova began the hunger strike on Sept. 23 to protest what she described as inhumane working conditions and threats to her life at a women's penal colony.

Her husband, Pyotr Verzilov, told the Interfax news agency that she was hospitalized Sunday. He described this as a positive step.

Tolokonnikova's lawyers have been barred from speaking to or visiting her since Thursday, heightening concerns about her condition.

Tolokonnikova and another Pussy Riot member are serving two-year sentences after protesting Russian leader Vladimir Putin's rule in an impromptu performance inside Moscow's main Orthodox cathedral in early 2012.