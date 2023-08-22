EntertainmentMusic

Reneé Rapp to do in-store performance at West Babylon's Looney Tunes

Reneé Rapp will perform songs from her new album at West Babylon's Looney Tunes record store this Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m. Credit: Getty Images / Sarah Morris

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Singer-songwriter-actor Reneé Rapp will appear at Looney Tunes in West Babylon on Wednesday, performing songs from her recently released album “Snow Angel,” but doing no autograph signing, photo ops or meet-and-greets. She will perform two back-to-back sets starting at 4 p.m. Tickets for the performance and the CD are $22.99 at the music store’s website, looneytuneslongisland.com.

The new album follows last year’s debut EP, "Everything to Everyone.” North Carolina-born Rapp, 23, was the first replacement for original star Taylor Louderman in the hit Broadway musical “Mean Girls,” based on the 2004 Lindsay Lohan movie, and she is set to reprise the role in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming “Mean Girls Musical.”

On Monday, Rapp was being interviewed by actor and daytime talk-show host Drew Barrymore at Manhattan’s 92nd Street Y as part of a talk series when a man in the audience came up to the stage looking for Barrymore, creating a disruption. Rapp escorted Barrymore offstage while security ejected the man, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the two returned to the stage afterward to resume. After the talk concluded, Rapp performed three songs.

