Rihanna's new single, "We Found Love" (Def Jam), marks another leap forward for her and the British-born dance genre of dubstep. It's a club anthem in the broadest sense, but its spare lyrics, which largely revolve around Rihanna chanting "We found love in a hopeless place," are poignant and sweetly triumphant. As the lead single for Rihanna's still-untitled sixth album, due in November, it will certainly raise interest as it stomps right up the charts.