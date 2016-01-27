Rihanna’s ‘Work’ with Drake finally arrives

Rihanna is ready to “Work.”

After months of false starts, the release Wednesday of her new single, “Work,” featuring a verse from Drake, seems to indicate that her long-awaited “Anti” album will arrive any day now. (Billboard is reporting it could be out before Friday.)

After all, the “Anti” world tour is set to start on Feb. 26, with two nights at Barclays Center set for March 27 and 30.

The song is an odd choice to restart hype for “Anti.” Unlike the stunning “Bitch Better Have My Money,” which aggressively took RiRi’s street style to new heights, “Work” is more mainstream. It taps into the tropical vibe that has worked well for Justin Bieber on “Sorry” as Rihanna playfully skips into the sunny vibe.

It’s a good song, already topping iTunes’ singles chart, and immediately catchy. But until now, it seemed Rihanna was aiming for more with “Anti.” Even the first single that was connected with the project — the edgy, but memorable “FourFiveSeconds” with Kanye West and Paul McCartney — was more immediate than “Work.”

However, while much of the country is still digging out from winter storm Jonas, the new song’s warm, island vibe may be just the right inspiration.