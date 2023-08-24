Gin Blossoms' Robin Wilson to be inducted into Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame

The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame will welcome its newest member, Robin Wilson, lead singer/guitarist for the ‘90s pop rock band the Gin Blossoms, on Aug. 25 at its museum in Stony Brook at 7 p.m. The Valley Stream resident will perform some hits with his 21-year-old son Grey followed by a set with the Smithereens, a band with whom he also regularly plays.

“The induction was a big surprise, but I truly am honored,” says Wilson, 58. “I started laughing because I had such a hard time getting used to being a Long Islander. It took me a long time for Long Island to become my home. But eventually it really took.”

Wilson moved to Long Island when he got married in the backyard of his ex-wife’s childhood home in Valley Stream by comedian Jon Stewart, who served as the ordained minister. But, he grew up in Phoenix, Arizona where the Gin Blossoms were formed.

“Our sound falls somewhere between Cheap Trick, R.E.M. and the Eagles,” says Wilson. “I believe our success is entirely due to the fact that we have good songs.”

The band hit it big with its 1992 major label debut, “New Miserable Experience” spawning hits like “Hey Jealousy,” “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You” and “Allison Road.” Their popularity continued with top 10 singles, “Til I Hear It From You” from the “Empire Records” soundtrack in 1995 and “Follow You Down” off 1996 sophomore effort, “Congratulations I’m Sorry.”

“It’s glorious and very gratifying to know that our work has been loved,” says Wilson. “You start out as a teenager dreaming about being in a band. To pull it off and accomplish something important as part of the big rock and roll story is humbling.”

Although the band broke up in 1997, a reunion took place in 2002 and they’ve been regularly touring as well as recording since. They'll hit The Paramount in Huntington on Sept. 12.

“We decided to give Gin Blossoms its due and rebuild the band,” says Wilson. “Our following has been growing every year. We sell more concert tickets now than we ever have and were able to survive with our credibility intact.”

During the pandemic, Wilson bonded with his Valley Stream neighbors when he started holding free outdoor concerts on his front lawn.

“Seeing all my neighbors rocking out in their yards drinking beer and wine was fun. After the shows, I’d put on a mask and run around giving everyone elbow bumps,” says Wilson. “One lady said to me, ‘Robin, thank you for bringing the neighborhood together!’ I think that was the moment I officially became a citizen of Long Island.”

Tickets ($40) for the Aug. 25 event can be purchased via limusichalloffame.org or by calling 631-689-5888.