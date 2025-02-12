Long Island's Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast and Phish get Rock Hall nominations

For the second consecutive year, Long Island native Mariah Carey is a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The nominees, announced Wednesday also include Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast as well as two sets of musical brothers who have had public feuds and recent reunions — the Black Crowes and Oasis.

Also named among the 14 performers were Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Soundgarden and the White Stripes.

Eight of the 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time: Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast and Phish.

Carey was nominated for the first time in 2024, but was not one of the final inductees. Carey, a Huntington native, who attended Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, has 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Checker’s recording of “The Twist,” and subsequent “Let’s Twist Again” are considered among the most popular songs in the history of rock ‘n’ roll.

Oasis was one of the dominant British acts of the 1990s, producing hits including “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” Its sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam, the band’s singer.

This combination of photos show Trey Anastasio, from left, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol and Cyndi Lauper. Credit: AP

Their American equivalent is the Black Crowes, who mix Southern boogie, stuttering stomp, blues harmonica, glam rock, and ’70s harmonies starting with their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker.” For many years singer Chris Robinson and his brother, guitarist Rich Robinson, did not speak.

Lauper rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as “Time After Time” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and went on to winning a Tony Award for “Kinky Boots.” OutKast, made up of André 3000 and Big Boi, have six Grammys and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of hip-hop.

The 2025 Inductees will be revealed in late April. Last year's inductees included Mary J. Blige, Cher, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band and Peter Frampton