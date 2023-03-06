Sam Hunt's 'Summer on the Outskirts' tour hits Jones Beach

Country-music star Sam Hunt will play the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 14 on his "Summer on the Outskirts Tour."

General public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at SamHunt.com.

The five-time Grammy Award nominee hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart with his 2014 debut, "Montevallo," which spawned three country-chart No. 1 singles: "Take Your Time," House Party" and "Leave the Night On." The album went 3X Platinum, meaning 3 million units sold.

His 2020 Platinum follow-up, "Southside," reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, with its single "Body Like a Back Road" spending an astonishing 34 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart, and additionally hit No. 6 on Billboard's mainstream singles chart.

Hunt's tour commences July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, and continues through Sept. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Opening acts are Brett Young (“In Case You Didn’t Know”) and Lily Rose, whose 2020 single "Villain" went viral on social media

SLIGHTLY STOOPID (AND) SUBLIME WITH ROME ALSO SET JONES BEACH SHOW The self-described "folk, rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, metal and punk" band Slightly Stoopid and the ska-punk band Sublime with Rome, featuring singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, join forces as an amalgamated group on their "Summertime 2023 Tour," with a stop at Jones Beach on Aug. 26. General public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Originally known simply as Sublime, that band formed in Long Beach, California, in 1988, touring and getting radio play but finding limited success until releasing their third album in July 1996, two months after lead singer Brad Nowell was found dead of a heroin overdose. Bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh went on to form the Long Beach Dub Allstars before eventually recreating Sublime in 2009, later adding to the band's name due to legal issues with Nowell's estate.

Opening are hip-hop duo Atmosphere and the reggae-rock group The Movement.