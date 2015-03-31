Selena's hometown marks 20th anniversary of her death

It's been an annual fixture in the hometown of "The Queen of Tejano." This year is special, though, as the annual Selena Tribute marks the 20th anniversary of the budding superstar performer's murder.

The tribute will be Tuesday at Molina Veterans Park in Corpus Christi, where Selena Quintanilla lived.

That's just one event. The Historical Museum of Lake Jackson — the city where Selena lived until age 9 — is showing an exhibition of Frank Herring photographs of the star through April 18.

The biggest event will be the Festival de la Flor, featuring performances by members of Selena's family and other performers April 17-18.

Selena was killed March 31, 1995, by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club. Saldivar is serving a life sentence.