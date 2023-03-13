Shaggy, TLC share Jones Beach bill

The Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh will be awash in R&B and reggae on June 13 when it hosts the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour, with opening acts En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. "We are excited to announce our Hot Summer Nights Tour upcoming with @direalshaggy!" read the Instagram account of the four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B duo TLC on Monday. "We also have #girlpower from the beautiful @envoguemusic and multi-talented @seankingston is joining too! See you soon!!!"

Dancehall-reggae star Shaggy (né Orville Burrell), who lives part-time in Valley Stream, is a two-time Grammy winner known for such songs as "It Wasn't Me" and "Boombastic."

The multiplatinum R&B trio En Vogue, consisting of founding members Cindy Herron-Braggs and Terry Ellis plus Rhona Bennett, who joined in 2003, has seven Grammy nominations. Rounding out the show is reggae-inflected R&B singer-songwriter Kingston (nee KiSean Anderson).