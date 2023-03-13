EntertainmentMusic

Shaggy, TLC share Jones Beach bill

Shaggy, above, and TLC will headline the "Hot Summer Nights" tour, which...

Shaggy, above, and TLC will headline the "Hot Summer Nights" tour, which is coming to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in June. Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

The Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh will be awash in R&B and reggae on June 13 when it hosts the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour, with opening acts En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. "We are excited to announce our Hot Summer Nights Tour upcoming with @direalshaggy!" read the Instagram account of the four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B duo TLC on Monday. "We also have #girlpower from the beautiful @envoguemusic and multi-talented @seankingston is joining too! See you soon!!!"

Dancehall-reggae star Shaggy (né Orville Burrell), who lives part-time in Valley Stream, is a two-time Grammy winner known for such songs as "It Wasn't Me" and "Boombastic."

The multiplatinum R&B trio En Vogue, consisting of founding members Cindy Herron-Braggs and Terry Ellis plus Rhona Bennett, who joined in 2003, has seven Grammy nominations. Rounding out the show is reggae-inflected R&B singer-songwriter Kingston (nee KiSean Anderson).

